Frontier Communications names ex-AT&T executive as network chief

  • Frontier Communications (OTCPK:FTRCQ -0.8%) appointed 28-years industry veteran Veronica Bloodworth as EVP & Chief Network Officer, effective immediately, overseeing all of its network operations, including those related to the company's earlier announced Modernization Plan.
  • Most recently, she served as SVP, Construction and Engineering for AT&T, she led the planning, design, construction and capital maintenance of the wireline and wireless network infrastructure across a national footprint.
  • Also, the company announced that Steve Gable, who has served as Chief Technology Officer, will take on the new role of Chief Digital and Information Officer, leading its digital transformation.
