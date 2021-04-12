Frontier Communications names ex-AT&T executive as network chief
- Frontier Communications (OTCPK:FTRCQ -0.8%) appointed 28-years industry veteran Veronica Bloodworth as EVP & Chief Network Officer, effective immediately, overseeing all of its network operations, including those related to the company's earlier announced Modernization Plan.
- Most recently, she served as SVP, Construction and Engineering for AT&T, she led the planning, design, construction and capital maintenance of the wireline and wireless network infrastructure across a national footprint.
- Also, the company announced that Steve Gable, who has served as Chief Technology Officer, will take on the new role of Chief Digital and Information Officer, leading its digital transformation.