RV shipments forecast to set a record this year

  • Continued strong RV wholesale shipment demand is setting up the sector for a record year, according to the RV Industry Association.
  • The RVIA projects total RV shipments for 2021 of between 523K units and 543K units for the coming year. The mid-point of that range is 24% higher than the 2020 RV shipments tally and above the record high of 504.6K units shipped in 2017.
  • "There’s really continued customer demand. Inventory on dealer lots continues to be at historic lows because of the demand by consumers. Based on those two factors alone, it should be a really strong year for the industry," notes RVIA.
  • A February survey of manufacturers showed total RV shipments for the month topping out at 48,286 units, an increase of 30.1% compared to the same period last year and also making the month the best February on record.
  • Sector watch: Camping World (CWH +1.3%), Thor Industries (THO +1.5%), LCI Industries (LCII -0.3%) and Winnebago (WGO +2.6%).
  • Compare RV stocks side by side.
