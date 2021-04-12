FDA issues EUA for Lucira's at-home COVID-19 test
Apr. 12, 2021 10:58 AM ETLucira Health, Inc. (LHDX)LHDXBy: SA News Team
- Lucira Health (LHDX +7.3%) announces that the U.S. FDA has issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for over the counter (OTC) sale of the LUCIRA CHECK IT test kit for COVID-19 that delivers PCR quality molecular accuracy in 30 minutes or less at home.
- The U.S. designed and manufactured product was the first FDA authorized, prescription, molecular diagnostic test for COVID-19 that could be self-administered by patients at home or used in a physician’s office, the company said.
- Lucira also added that the targeted, molecular amplification that the CHECK IT and PCR tests employ makes them demonstrably more sensitive and reliable than rapid antigen tests, which can miss active COVID-19 infections.
- The expects net revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2021 of about $4M to $4.5M.