Consumers see inflation, home prices, and spending growth continuing to climb
Apr. 12, 2021 11:03 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Consumers expect an upward trend in inflation, home price, and spending growth to continue, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's March 2021 Survey of Consumer Expectations.
- Expectations about home, gas, and rent price changes reach series highs in March.
- Households were more positive about their current and expected financial situation and their ability to access credit.
- Median inflation expectations at the one-year horizon increased by 0.1 percentage point to 3.2%; for the three-year horizon, the median expectation also increased by 0.1 pp to 3.1%.
- Inflation expectations at both horizons have increased steadily over the past five months and they are now at their highest since mid-2014.
- Median year-ahead home price expectations increased 0.8 pp to 4.8%, a new series high, driven mostly by respondents who live in the West and Midwest census regions.
- The median one-year ahead expected change in the price of gas rose by 0.3 pp to 9.9% and in the price of rent rose by 0.2 pp to 9.3%, both series highs.
- The median expected growth in household income rose by 0.4 pp to 2.8% in March, the highest level since January 2020.
- The median household spending growth expectation climbed for the third straight month to 4.7% in March from 4.6% in February; marks the highest reading for the series since December 2014.
- Fewer respondents are finding it harder to obtain credit now vs. a year ago and expectations about future credit availability improved as well.
- Perceptions about households' current financial situations vs. a year ago improved slightly, with fewer respondents reporting being worse off than they were a year ago. And for the year ahead, respondents were more optimistic about their financial situations.