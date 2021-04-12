Consumers see inflation, home prices, and spending growth continuing to climb

Apr. 12, 2021 11:03 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Consumers expect an upward trend in inflation, home price, and spending growth to continue, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's March 2021 Survey of Consumer Expectations.
  • Expectations about home, gas, and rent price changes reach series highs in March.
  • Households were more positive about their current and expected financial situation and their ability to access credit.
  • Median inflation expectations at the one-year horizon increased by 0.1 percentage point to 3.2%; for the three-year horizon, the median expectation also increased by 0.1 pp to 3.1%.
  • Inflation expectations at both horizons have increased steadily over the past five months and they are now at their highest since mid-2014.
  • Median year-ahead home price expectations increased 0.8 pp to 4.8%, a new series high, driven mostly by respondents who live in the West and Midwest census regions.
  • The median one-year ahead expected change in the price of gas rose by 0.3 pp to 9.9% and in the price of rent rose by 0.2 pp to 9.3%, both series highs.
  • The median expected growth in household income rose by 0.4 pp to 2.8% in March, the highest level since January 2020.
  • The median household spending growth expectation climbed for the third straight month to 4.7% in March from 4.6% in February; marks the highest reading for the series since December 2014.
  • Fewer respondents are finding it harder to obtain credit now vs. a year ago and expectations about future credit availability improved as well.
  • Perceptions about households' current financial situations vs. a year ago improved slightly, with fewer respondents reporting being worse off than they were a year ago. And for the year ahead, respondents were more optimistic about their financial situations.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.