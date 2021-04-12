Tempur-Sealy expected by UBS top earnings estimates
Apr. 12, 2021 Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Tempur-Sealy International (TPX -0.2%) lands a higher price target from UBS on the expectation that the company will see strong demand trends sustain.
- Channel checks from the firm indicate overall industry demand accelerated further in March.
- Analyst: Atul Maheswari: "TPX will likely beat and raise with its 1Q results. Our extensive convos with industry participants indicate that mattress demand was robust 1Q. We believe TPX again executed nicely to capitalize on this backdrop. We model 28% revenue growth (cons. 22%)."
- TPX is expected to also talk favorably about Q2-to-date U.S. trends during the earnings conference call.
- UBS' new PT of $48 is ~16X the 2022 EPS estimate.
- Tempur-Sealy has topped sales expectations for five straight quarters.