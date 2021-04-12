Eos Energy backlog rises to $30M with orders in critical markets

  • Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE -1.6%) announces booked orders from key customers, including Hecate Energy, Azure Power (AZRE +1.4%) and ZGlobal.
  • This is to meet increased demand for energy storage in critical markets such as Texas, California and India.
  • Company orders backlog has grown to approximately $30M which includes more than 20 orders totaling ~107 MWh over the past six months.
  • “Texas and California represent key areas of growth for Eos in the U.S., while India presents great potential for our global expansion plans. We are pleased to secure orders from marquee customers in all of these markets, which we believe validates Eos’s technology solution with top tier mainstream customers to address long duration use cases such as renewable shifting,” said Balki Iyer, Chief Commercial Officer.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.