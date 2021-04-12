Eos Energy backlog rises to $30M with orders in critical markets
Apr. 12, 2021 11:21 AM ETEos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE)EOSE, AZREBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA32 Comments
- Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE -1.6%) announces booked orders from key customers, including Hecate Energy, Azure Power (AZRE +1.4%) and ZGlobal.
- This is to meet increased demand for energy storage in critical markets such as Texas, California and India.
- Company orders backlog has grown to approximately $30M which includes more than 20 orders totaling ~107 MWh over the past six months.
- “Texas and California represent key areas of growth for Eos in the U.S., while India presents great potential for our global expansion plans. We are pleased to secure orders from marquee customers in all of these markets, which we believe validates Eos’s technology solution with top tier mainstream customers to address long duration use cases such as renewable shifting,” said Balki Iyer, Chief Commercial Officer.