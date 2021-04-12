TD Holdings receives Nasdaq notice on late filing
Apr. 12, 2021 11:23 AM ETTD Holdings, Inc. (GLG)GLGBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- China's TD Holdings (NASDAQ:GLG) says that it has received notice from Securities and Exchange Commission on late filing of its form 10-K.
- The company expects to submit its compliance plan by June 4, 2021, which on Nasdaq's acceptance can provide up to 180 days from the due date (Mar. 31, 2021) for financial filings to regain compliance.
- Stock slides down 9% in early trading session.
- Recently, Tongdow E-Trade Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of TD Holdings, has entered into a letter of intent with Chenzhou Dingmei Silver ((Chenzhou Dingmei)) for acquiring the ownership of a molybdenum copper ore in Kazakhstan.