Apple will reportedly release two new iPad Pro models despite display shortage

Apr. 12, 2021 11:29 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)AAPLBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor20 Comments
  • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) reportedly still plans to announce two new iPad Pro models as early as this month despite disruptions in the MiniLED screen supply chain.
  • Bloomberg sources say the MiniLED will be exclusive to the more expensive 12.9-inch model, which means that model could have fewer devices in stock at the likely delayed launch.
  • The new iPads will also feature faster processors similar to the in-house M1 silicon that Apple debuted for Macs last year.
  • Last week, reports suggested that some Apple iPad production had been delayed to a shortage of display components.
