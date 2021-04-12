Taysha Gene price target raised at Oppenheimer citing the new licensing deal

Apr. 12, 2021 11:45 AM ETTaysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (TSHA)TSHABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA +16.1%) has surged in the morning hours in response to its pre-market announcement of the acquisition of global rights to a clinical-stage AAV9 gene therapy program.
  • Expecting the deal to result in ‘important synergies,’ Oppenheimer which has an outperform rating on the stock has raised its price target by ~7.1% to $45.00 per share indicating ~112.4% upside to the previous close.
  • The acquisition that has consolidated the relationship with Steven Gray, chief scientific advisor Taysha Gene has sped up its commercialization prospects, the firm notes, calling the licensing terms ‘attractive.’
  • In March, Taysha Gene announced a multi-year collaboration with Yong-Hui Jiang, a professor and chief of medical genetics at Yale University for AAV gene therapies targeted at neurodevelopmental disorders.
