Eni, Exxon upgraded at Jefferies alongside higher oil price view

Apr. 12, 2021 12:54 PM ETEni S.p.A. (E), XOM, CVXE, XOM, CVXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • Eni (E -0.5%) is upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies, citing its dividend yield and the potential to spin off its biofuel business.
  • With Eni's dividend policy "tightly linked" to oil prices and Brent crude above $60/bbl, Jefferies expects Eni to pay a dividend of €0.75/share, equivalent to a 7.3% yield, the highest in the sector and adding up to €800M for buybacks.
  • Jefferies also raises Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.2%) to Hold from Underperform, as an improved macro environment makes shareholder remuneration more sustainable.
  • But the firm says it finds Chevron's (CVX -0.4%) investment case was more compelling, combining a higher cash flow yield and higher upstream growth potential.
  • Jeffereis also raises its long-term Brent forecast to $58 from $55, foreseeing recovering demand as the vaccination rollout continues and a lower supply risk from the high levels of OPEC+ spare capacity.
  • Eni shares recently were double-upgraded to Overweight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.