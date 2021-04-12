Eni, Exxon upgraded at Jefferies alongside higher oil price view
Apr. 12, 2021 By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Eni (E -0.5%) is upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies, citing its dividend yield and the potential to spin off its biofuel business.
- With Eni's dividend policy "tightly linked" to oil prices and Brent crude above $60/bbl, Jefferies expects Eni to pay a dividend of €0.75/share, equivalent to a 7.3% yield, the highest in the sector and adding up to €800M for buybacks.
- Jefferies also raises Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.2%) to Hold from Underperform, as an improved macro environment makes shareholder remuneration more sustainable.
- But the firm says it finds Chevron's (CVX -0.4%) investment case was more compelling, combining a higher cash flow yield and higher upstream growth potential.
- Jeffereis also raises its long-term Brent forecast to $58 from $55, foreseeing recovering demand as the vaccination rollout continues and a lower supply risk from the high levels of OPEC+ spare capacity.
- Eni shares recently were double-upgraded to Overweight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley.