Food delivery stocks higher after Uber update
Apr. 12, 2021 1:05 PM ETJust Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GRUB), DASH, TKAYF, DROOFGRUB, DASH, TKAYF, DROOFBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Grubhub (GRUB +3.0%) and DoorDash (DASH +3.4%) are both notably higher after Uber updated earlier in the day that its delivery business set another all-time record with gross bookings crossing $52B on an annualized run-rate basis.
- Across the Atlantic, Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCPK:TKAYF) is 1.88% higher in London trading and Deliveroo (OTCPK:DROOF) is up 2.02%.
- On a YTD basis, Grubhub is down 11.77%, Doordash is off 1.58% and Just Eat Takeway.com is 16.50% lower.
- Seeking Alpha authors are more favorable on the upside for Grubhub than DoorDash, while Wall Street analysts prefer DASH over GRUB.
- Grubhub is likely to be the first of the two companies into the Q1 earnings confessional, with its report due out the last week of the month.