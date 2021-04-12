Domino's to deliver pizzas in Houston this week by autonomous robot
- Domino's (DPZ -0.7%) and Nuro are starting to deliver pizzas by autonomous vehicles this week in Houston.
- Select customers who place a prepaid order on on certain days and times from a Domino's location can choose to have their pizza delivered by Nuro's R2 robot.
- Nuro's R2 is described as the first completely autonomous, occupantless on-road delivery vehicle with a regulatory approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation
- Domino's thinks the program will help the brand learn about the autonomous delivery space and better understand how customers respond to the deliveries, how they interact with the robot and how it affects store operations.
- Source: Press Release
- Chipotle is an investor in Nuro and thinks the company could change the delivery model.