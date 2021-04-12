Biogen and Sage trade lower despite positive essential tremor trial
Apr. 12, 2021 Biogen Inc. (BIIB), SAGE
- Both Biogen (BIIB -1.7%) and Sage Therapeutics (SAGE -4.0%) have failed to win investor interest today despite their pre-market announcement of positive top-line results from a mid-stage study evaluating SAGE-324 in the treatment of essential tremor (“ET”).
- “We believe the data announced today provide clear support and insights for the continued development of SAGE-324 in an area of significant unmet medical need,” Barry Greene CEO of Sage.
- The narrow margin of success, adverse events, and lack of clarity over the candidate’s future development for ET are among the concerns highlighted by Jacob Plieth and Madeleine Armstrong in an article posted on Evaluate.
- The primary endpoint of the trial was the change from baseline compared to placebo on Day 29 in upper limb tremor score as measured by Item 4 of the TETRAS Performance Subscale.
- Though the company announced a statistically significant reduction in the score, the p-value was 0.049. In statistics, the p-value should drop below 0.05 to achieve statistical significance.
- Despite a safety profile consistent with previous studies on SAGE-324, SAGE-324 has led to treatment-emergent adverse events such as somnolence (68%) dizziness (38%) balance disorder (15%) which affected >=10% of patients and as twice the rate of incidence in the placebo arm.
- Commenting on SAGE-324’s future in ET, Mr. Greene said that “the logical next step would be a Phase IIb study to explore dose frequency and possibly formulations,’ reaffirming the company’s previous plans to initiate the study later this year.
- However, Piper Sandler with an overweight rating on Sage urged investors to ‘not get confused,’ calling the data 'positive.'
- The reasons cited by the analyst include a 41% statistically significant reduction (P=0.007) TETRAS score in the trial arguing that 66% of ET cases were moderate to severe.
- In November, Sage and Biogen announced their partnership to jointly develop and commercialize SAGE-324 for essential tremor.