Nvidia expands RTX workstation GPUs to laptops, unveils two data center processors
Apr. 12, 2021
- Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) unveils eight new Ampere-based GPUs for artists, designers, and engineers and unveils its next-generation processor for autonomous vehicles.
- The new RTX GPU products a actually bring Nvidia's RTX A5000, A4000, A3000, and A2000 workstation processors to desktops and laptops.
- The desktop versions of the RTX A5000 and A4000 can power AI graphics and real-time rendering performance up to 2x faster than the previous generation.
- The laptop GPUs (RTX A2000, A3000, A4000, and A5000) include the latest Max-Q and RTX technologies and are built on Nvidia's Studio ecosystem, which was designed to enhance creative apps.
- Nvidia also introduces two Tensor Core data center GPUs (A10, A16), which offer up to 2.5x the virtual workspace performance for designers and up to 2x user density with lower cost of ownership and enhanced virtual desktop experience over the previous generation, respectively.
- Nvidia's RTX desktop and data center GPUs will be available from global distribution partners and OEMs later this month. The laptop GPUs will be available sometime in Q2.
- The new Nvidia Drive Atlan is an AI-enabled processor for autonomous vehicles that can deliver more than 1,000 trillion operations per second and targets the 2025 vehicle models from automaker partners.
- The Drive Atlan system-on-a-chip combines Nvidia's next-gen GPU architecture, new Arm CPU cores, and deep learning and computer vision architectures. The SoC has a BlueField data processing unit that offers data center-grade advanced networking, storage, and security for complex compute and AI workloads.
- Extending an existing collaboration with Nvidia, Volvo Cars will use the Drive Orin for its next-gen models, starting with the reveal of the Volvo XC90.
- Nvidia shares are up 3.8% after its slate of reveals at today's GTC event. Intel shares are down 5% and AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) is down 4.6%.
