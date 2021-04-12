KKR beefs up infrastructure team to focus on renewable energy investments
Apr. 12, 2021 2:19 PM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)KKRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- KKR (KKR +1.4%) add three industry veterans to its Global Infrastructure team, as part of the private equity's firm focus on sourcing renewable energy and energy transition investments in North America.
- Tim Short and Benoit Allehaut join as managing directors and Benjamin Droz as a principal. All three come from Capital Dynamics where Short and Allehaut were part of its Clean Energy Infrastructure team.
- KKR has executed ~$19.5B in investments in renewable assets with a power generation capacity of 12.5 GW.
- With more attention being paid to climate change, investment firms have been increasing their activity in renewable energy projects.
- Last month, Reuters reported that KKR is targeting a $12B raise for a fund to invest in infrastructure assets, including some renewable energy projects.
- Earlier this month, BlackRock announced raising $4.8B to invest in renewable power.