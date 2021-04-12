Link Global Technologies inks shareholders agreement with Neptune Digital Assets
Apr. 12, 2021 2:46 PM ETLink Global Technologies Inc. (LGLOF), NPPTFLGLOF, NPPTFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Providing an update on its planned expansion into renewable energy mining, Link Global Technologies (OTCPK:LGLOF +26.5%) signed a shareholders agreement with Neptune Digital Assets (OTCPK:NPPTF +28.2%) for creating Pure Digital Power.
- Pure, a power and BTC mining infrastructure company with an emphasis on clean, sustainable energy, will develop an initial 5 MW renewable energy-dominated bitcoin mining facility in Albert, with potential for expansion and scaling.
- All Bitcoin mined at the Pure operations are expected to be held in the treasury for reinvestment and DeFi based earnings similar to Neptune's current approach to treasury and asset management.
- Both the companies' stocks rallied in today's trading session.
- In mid-March, both companies announced a JV for developing green energy facility.