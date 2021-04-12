Nam Tai Property shareholders should replace two directors, Glass Lewis says

  • Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis recommends that Nam Tai Property (NTP +1.6%) shareholders remove Kaisa-affiliated directors Alping Lyu and Wu Si Zong from the NTP board and keep Tam Lai Ling on the board, though perhaps not as chairman.
  • Repeats view that Kaisa, NTP's largest shareholder and strategic partner, should be "entitled to have some level of representation on the NTP board."
  • Another director with Kaisa ties, Vincent Fok, has already stepped down. "In our view, replacing two of the remaining three Kaisa-affiliated directors is the most appropriate course for shareholders to support at this time," Glass Lewis said in a note.
  • The advisory firm recommends that NTP shareholders support IsZo nominees Bo Hu and Louis Leung to the board.
  • Nam Tai, though said: "We are pleased that ISS and Glass Lewis recognize the risks associated with IsZo gaining control of the board."
  • It said it strongly disagrees with ISS's recommendation that shareholders vote for three dissident nominees and Glass Lewis's recommendation for two dissident nominees.
  • ISS declined to comment to Seeking Alpha on the matter.
  • Last month, Kahn Brothers Group, which holds 1M NTP shares, said it plans to vote for all six of IsZo Capital Management's nominees.
  • IsZo has been fighting NTP's $170M private placement, which distributed more than 47% of NTP's shares to Kaisa Group and West Ridge Investment. A court has ruled that the placement is void and should be set aside and also ordered NTP to hold a meeting in April so shareholders could vote on a board.
