Blue Origin targets Wednesday for test flight
Apr. 12, 2021 4:07 PM ETBlue Origin (BORGN)BORGNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Blue Origin (BORGN) confirms that it is aiming for liftoff on Wednesday for the New Shepard NS-15 flight from Launch Site One in West Texas.
- The company says the launch window will open at 8:00 AM. on the day.
- "Building on the incremental and consecutive mission successes for the vehicle over the course of the program’s flight history, NS-15 is a verification step for the vehicle and operations prior to flying astronauts. During the mission, astronaut operational exercises will be conducted in preparation for human space flight."
