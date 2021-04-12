Fortress Biotech dips after filing for 600K stock offering by selling shareholders
Apr. 12, 2021 4:58 PM ETFortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO)FBIOBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) is trading ~9.1% lower in the post-market hours on the announcement of 600K common stock offering by selling shareholders.
- Per the prospectus, the investors from time to time will sell 600K shares of the company’s common stock at a par value of $0.001 per share.
- Fortress Biotech rose ~41.3% over the past five-day period ahead of its FDA action date for IV tramadol as a treatment of post-surgery acute pain.
- The initial FDA rejection received by the company for the pain therapy was not due to poor efficacy, argued Seeking Alpha contributor Edmund Ingham in a bullish thesis on the stock.
- Following a Type A meeting with the FDA, Fortress Biotech has resubmitted the marketing application. In February, the regulator validating the new drug application setting an action date of April 12, 2021.