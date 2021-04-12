Walker & Dunlop provides bridge financing and subsequent $37M permanent loan in Mesa, Arizona
Apr. 12, 2021 5:08 PM ETWalker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD)WDBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) structured ~$37.27M in permanent financing for San Fernando Apartments Located in Mesa, Arizona.
- The permanent financing for San Fernando Apartments will replace the existing debt previously provided by the bridge lending program, which utilizes the company's own balance sheet.
- "This transaction is a perfect example of the company's unique suite of offerings, which provide tailored solutions – such as a short-term bridge loan – at the right time. This transaction helps preserve much-needed rental options for lower income residents in Arizona, where this type of housing is in consistent high demand." said Tom Sigrist, FHA Finance team.
- Press Release