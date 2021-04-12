U.S. government deficit balloons as stimulus checks sent out

  • The U.S. government spent $659.6B more than it received in March as fiscal aid payments were made under Congress's latest COVID-19 relief package, according to the Monthly Treasury Statement.
  • That's up from the $310.9B deficit posted in February and the $119.0B deficit in March 2020, before the pandemic took hold.
  • For the government's fiscal-year-to-date, which starts on Oct. 1, the deficit amounts to $1.71T more than double the $743.5B deficit at this time a year ago.
  • For the month of March, the government spent $927B and received $268B.
  • The Department of Labor paid $24.3B to the Unemployment Trust Fund in March, bringing the fiscal YTD total to $137.1B vs. $18.5B in the year-ago period.
  • The Internal Revenue Service paid $368.3B in March, including $339B for Economic Impact Payments to individuals and families (known as stimulus checks) bringing fiscal YTD payments to $588.3B, up from $113.8B in the year-ago period.
  • Previously (March 10): U.S. government deficit rises to $311B in February from $163B in January
