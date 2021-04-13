Mesa Air March block hours rise 37.5% M/M to 28,127

  • Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) reports 28,127 block hours in March 2021, -15.9% Y/Y, and +37.5% M/M.
  • For fiscal Q2 2021 ending March 31, total block hours dropped 31.7% Y/Y to 73,942, well below the guidance of 76,000.
  • March Departures were 13,502, +41.1% M/M and, a decline of 21.1% from prior year.
  • FQ2 departures of 35,270, -36.4% Y/Y.
  • March Controllable completion factor of 99.86% and 100% for its American and United operations, respectively.
  • The reduced block hours and departures were the result of the mid-February major winter storm and subsequent Texas power outages.
