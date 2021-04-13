Dr. Reddy's gets emergency use authorization for Sputnik V in India
Apr. 13, 2021 3:03 AM ETDr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (RDY)RDYBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) has received the permission from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to import the Sputnik vaccine into India for restricted use in emergency situations.
- In September 2020, Dr. Reddy’s had partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct the clinical trials of Sputnik V and distribute the vaccine in India.
- In addition, Phase II/III clinical trials of the vaccine were also carried out by Dr. Reddy’s in India.
- Sputnik V is now approved for use in 60 countries around the world. The efficacy of Sputnik V was determined to be 91.6% as per a published article in the Lancet.
