Dr. Reddy's gets emergency use authorization for Sputnik V in India

  • Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) has received the permission from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to import the Sputnik vaccine into India for restricted use in emergency situations.
  • In September 2020, Dr. Reddy’s had partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct the clinical trials of Sputnik V and distribute the vaccine in India.
  • In addition, Phase II/III clinical trials of the vaccine were also carried out by Dr. Reddy’s in India.
  • Sputnik V is now approved for use in 60 countries around the world. The efficacy of Sputnik V was determined to be 91.6% as per a published article in the Lancet.
  • Previously (Feb. 25): Dr. Reddy's requested by India to give more data for Sputnik V approval
