European shares mixed; U.K. GDP grew 0.4% in February
Apr. 13, 2021 3:59 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- London -0.14%. Shared edged lower, pulled down by losses in export-oriented stocks and energy firms.
- Britain's economy grew 0.4% M/M in February vs. forecast of 0.6% growth, after shrinking 2.2% in January.
- Growth was fueled by a pick up in output in services, construction and manufacturing.
- Manufacturing output rose by 1.3%, beating expectations of a 0.5% monthly gain, while services output grew 0.2%, missing projections for 0.6% growth.
- Non-essential shops and outdoor hospitality venues reopened on Monday and Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes to relax most coronavirus restrictions before June end.
- Germany +0.24%. March wholesale price index +1.7% M/M vs expectations of +0.6%, prior +1.4%. Wholesale price index gained 4.4% Y/Y, prior +2.3%.
- France +0.28%.
- Investors also eye U.S. consumer price data, due to be published at 1230 GMT.
- European futures lower. FTSE -0.27%; CAC -1.09%; DAX flat and EURO STOXX -0.03%.