Materialise acquires an option to buy Link3D before the end of the year
Apr. 13, 2021 Materialise NV (MTLS)
- Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) has acquired an option to buy Link3D Inc., an additive workflow and manufacturing execution systems (MES) company, before the end of the year.
- The acquisition will enhance company’s ability to help companies gain control of their manufacturing floor as they scale up their additive manufacturing (AM) capability into volume production, will allow to accelerate roadmap to offer cloud-based access to its integrated software platform and broaden industrial customer base across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.
- “By joining forces with Link3D, we expect to be even better positioned to provide our customers with a solution to plan, manage and optimize their AM operations”, said Fried Vancraen, CEO of Materialise. “This agreement exploits the synergy between the two companies and will help us to remove some of the complexity associated with scaling 3D printing as part of a connected, industrial manufacturing process.”
- Link3D will continue to be managed by its existing management team.