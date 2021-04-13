Geely Holding Group unveils plans to tap SPAC deals

  • Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (OTCPK:GELYF), Volvo Car Group (OTCPK:VOLVY) and several other electric-vehicle brands is in talks to sponsor a SPAC that could raise $300Mn in a Nasdaq initial public offering - WSJ.
  • Volvo Cars and Geely is also intending to take their ESwedish electric-vehicle maker company 'Polestar' public by merging it with another SPAC and boosting its valuation sharply, to as much as $40B.
  • Polestar has been a stand-alone brand since 2017 and focuses on high-performance electric cars. The company is wrapping up a Series A fundraising round that will value it at $7B and is aiming for a Series B fundraising that could boost its valuation to $20B by the end of June, before merging with a SPAC to go public.
  • In February, Lucid Motors Inc. (LUCIDM) agreed to merge with a SPAC Churchill Capital IV in a deal that valued Lucid at $24B.
