RS Components selects Orange Business Services to improve business agility globally
Apr. 13, 2021 6:03 AM ETOrange S.A. (ORAN)ORANBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- RS Components (RS), a global omni-channel solutions partner for industrial customers and suppliers, has selected Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Business Services as its single end-to-end managed services provider.
- Orange will carry out a major transformation of RS’ entire global infrastructure, digitise its sales processes to reduce costs, modernise its network capabilities and bring on board new technologies.
- Orange has upgraded the company’s workspace capabilities through the integration with Microsoft Teams, which enables contact centre agents to work remotely.
- “With their contact centre solution providing a significant revenue stream and vital to their future business success alongside their network infrastructure, it was important that RS chose a partner that could support them to achieve their digital ambitions. Orange, through its flexible approach, has helped provide the answers to the business challenges they were looking for,” said Kristof Symons, executive vice president, International, Orange Business Services.