Organigram misses on revenue
Apr. 13, 2021 6:05 AM ETOrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI)
- Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI): FQ2 net loss of $66.39M.
- Revenue of $14.64M (-37.0% Y/Y) misses by $0.58M.
- CEO comment: “Nearer term, we are currently tracking to generate higher revenue in Q3 2021 as our new product portfolio continues to gain traction and we become better staffed to fulfill demand. Our recent acquisition of The Edibles and Infusions Corporation positions us to generate revenue from the largest single category of edibles, soft chews or gummies. We also see the potential for meaningful gross margin improvement over time as we revitalize our dried flower portfolio with new Edison and Indi strains and execute on a number of opportunities including the refinement of our cultivation, post harvesting and packaging processes. Longer term, we are extremely excited about developing innovative and appealing products to consumers in collaboration with BAT. All of this is made possible and supported by strong liquidity and a balance sheet that is largely debt-free.”
- Shares -1.8% PM.
- Press Release
This was corrected on 04/13/2021 at 6:50 AM. The original post erroneously reported gross revenue.