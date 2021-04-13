Dow Jones, S&P, Nasdaq futures dip on J&J vaccine pause, market awaits CPI (update)
Apr. 13, 2021
- Update 7:05 AM ET: Stock index futures turn lower after a report the CDC will recommend a pause in use of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine after blood clotting cases.
- S&P futures (SPX) -0.3%, Dow futures (INDU) -0.3% and Nasdaq futures (NDX:IND) -0.1% are now in the red.
- The 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 1.67%.
- The March CPI arrives at 8:30 AM ET.
- Economists expect the CPI to rise 0.5% for the month, with the core CPI, ex food and energy, up 0.2%, both 0.1 percentage point higher than February. Year over year, the CPI is forecast to be 2.5%, up from 1.7%, with the core rate at 1.5%, up from 1.3%.
- A headline CPI print above 2.5% “could spur panic” and hurt tech stocks and Treasuries, Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote, told Bloomberg.
- There are four FOMC speakers on the calendar today as the Fed tries to assuage inflation fears by hammering home its message that inflation can run hot, but spikes will be transitory.
- Some on Wall Street are worried about supply chain bottlenecks and product procurement costs taking hold, but others are welcoming reflation as the economy tries to refill the gap in aggregate demand.
- In premarket trading, Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) is leading the S&P sectors, with crude futures up 1%, back above $60/barrel.
- Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) is down slightly. Nvidia is easing back from a strong gain Monday after it said it sees revenue topping guidance.
- Meanwhile, Bitcoin is rallying ahead of Coinbase's IPO tomorrow, hitting a new record above $63K.