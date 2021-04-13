Bally's to acquire iconic Tropicana Las Vegas Hotel and Casino
Apr. 13, 2021 7:10 AM ETBally's Corporation (BALY)BALY, GLPIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Bally's Corporation (NYSE:BALY) strikes a deal to purchase the Tropicana Las Vegas, Nevada casino from Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) in a transaction to be valued at approximately $308M.
- The purchase price for the Tropicana property's non-land assets is $150M. In addition, Bally's has agreed to lease the land underlying the Tropicana property from GLPI for an initial term of 50 years at annual rent of $10.5M subject to increase over time.
- Bally's and GLPI will also will enter into a sale-and-leaseback transaction relating to Bally's Black Hawk, CO and Rock Island, IL casino properties for a cash purchase price of $150M payable by GLPI.
- The transaction is expected to be accretive to Bally's shareholders long-term and will require no cash outlay from Bally's at closing.
- The transaction is slated to close early in 2022.
- "This expansion will also support the growth and development of our online and interactive business. We look forward to exploring significant redevelopment of the property, which we believe will enhance its financial profile," says Bally's CEO George Papanier.
