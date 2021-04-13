Johnson Controls Federal Systems bags $91M contract to improve energy efficiency of national landmark buildings
Apr. 13, 2021 7:11 AM ETJohnson Controls International plc (JCI)JCIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) has won project worth $91M to improve energy efficiency of U.S. General Services Administration national landmark buildings.
- Buildings receiving facility improvements over the next three years include the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center (RRBITC), the New Executive Office Building (NEOB), the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB), Jackson Place, the Winder Building and the Civil Service Building. Johnson Controls Federal Systems' team will perform much of the work associated with the project.
- Execution of these projects is anticipated to begin on May 1, 2021.
- For the RRBITC and the NEOB projects alone, energy conservation measures are projected to reduce combined energy consumption by 42% and water consumption by 50%.