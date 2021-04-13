Liquidia launches $21.7M private placement.
Apr. 13, 2021 7:14 AM ETLiquidia Corporation (LQDA)LQDABy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) trades 4.4% higher premarket after entering into a common stock purchase agreement with certain institutional, accredited investors for the private placement of 8.63M shares at $2.52/share.
- Private placement is expected to close today and generate gross proceeds of ~$21.7M.
- The investor group was led by Caligan Partners and includes participation by existing directors Paul Manning and Roger Jeffs.
- Net proceeds from this private placement are expected to strengthen commercial capability for the introduction of LIQ861 and the subcutaneous administration of Treprostinil Injection, enable growth initiatives, and provide support general corporate purposes.
- On closure, David Johnson, a partner and co-founder of Caligan Partners, will be appointed to the Liquidia board as a Class II Director and a Audit Committee member.