JetBlue and Spirit Airlines upgraded by Susquehanna ahead of airline recovery
Apr. 13, 2021 JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU), Spirit Airlines (SAVE)
- Susquehanna upgrades JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) to Positive from Neutral after seeing clear signs of a recovery in U.S. domestic air travel.
- The firm expects a competitive fare environment this year as carriers compete for the same leisure traffic, so the low-cost model looks more appealing. Also supportive for the bull case on JBLU and SAVE, booking trends are strong for U.S. leisure travel over the last few weeks.
- Within the U.S. airline sector, Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) and Alaska Air Lines (NYSE:ALK) are already slotted at Positive by Susquehanna.
- JetBlue lands a price target of $26 (27% upside potential) and Spirit sees a PT boost to $50 (39% upside potential).
