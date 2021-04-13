Synchrony won't renew Gap card program, Barclays to take over
- Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) won't renew its financing partnership with Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) when it expires on April 30, 2022 because the two companies couldn't reach an agreement on economic terms.
- Instead, Gap will move its business to Barclays (NYSE:BCS), the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
- SYF stock slips 0.3% in premarket trading; BCS gains 0.7%.
- The portfolio represents ~ 5% of Synchrony's loan receivables. Synchrony had been issuing credit cards for Gap for ~22 years.
- SYF expects to book a gain on the sale of the portfolio in Q2 2022 and will use ~$1B of the capital to repurchase shares and invest in higher growth programs.
- SYF expects that ending the partnership will be EPS neutral relative to the current program economics and accretive to expected renewal terms.
- All Gap and affiliated credit cards issued by Synchrony can continue to be used through April 30, 2022, SYF said.
- Synchrony sold its Walmart portfolio in 2019 after failing to reach an agreement for renewal terms of that pact.