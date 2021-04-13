Urban Outfitters lands higher profit estimates from Morgan Stanley
- Morgan Stanley keeps an Overweight rating on Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) after taking in the retailer's Q1 update.
- The firm thinks a gradual recovery in store volumes could drive modest improvement in non-merchandise expense deleverage in 2021 and beyond. Estimates on URBN are boosted accordingly.
- Analyst Kimberly Greenberger: "We increase our 2021,2022,and 2023 EPS estimates to $2.01, $2.25,and $2.40 from $1.70, $2.10,and $2.30, respectively. A gradual recovery in store volumes could drive modest improvement in non-merchandise expense deleverage in 2021 and beyond. This lifts our 2021-25 gross margin outlook 50 bps to 31.4% (30.9% prior)."
- MS assigns a price target of $44 to Urban Outfitters, which is 20X the 2022 EPS estimate.
- Yesterday, Urban outfitters pointed to strong sales trends in North America.