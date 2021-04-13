Urban Outfitters lands higher profit estimates from Morgan Stanley

  • Morgan Stanley keeps an Overweight rating on Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) after taking in the retailer's Q1 update.
  • The firm thinks a gradual recovery in store volumes could drive modest improvement in non-merchandise expense deleverage in 2021 and beyond. Estimates on URBN are boosted accordingly.
  • Analyst Kimberly Greenberger: "We increase our 2021,2022,and 2023 EPS estimates to $2.01, $2.25,and $2.40 from $1.70, $2.10,and $2.30, respectively. A gradual recovery in store volumes could drive modest improvement in non-merchandise expense deleverage in 2021 and beyond. This lifts our 2021-25 gross margin outlook 50 bps to 31.4% (30.9% prior)."
  • MS assigns a price target of $44 to Urban Outfitters, which is 20X the 2022 EPS estimate.
  • Yesterday, Urban outfitters pointed to strong sales trends in North America.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.