Trip.com Group raises ~HK$8.33B through global equity offering
Apr. 13, 2021 7:37 AM ETTrip.com Group Limited (TCOM)TCOMBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) -0.3% premarket, has priced global offering of 31,635,600 new ordinary shares, comprising of international and a Hong Kong public offering at HK$268.00 per share.
- Shares are expected to begin trading on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on April 19, 2021 under the stock code "9961."
- The global offering is expected to close on April 19.
- Net proceeds are expected to be ~HK$8.33B, which will be used to fund the expansion of one-stop travel offerings and improve user experience, invest in technology to bolster leading market position in products and services and improve operating efficiency and for general corporate purposes and working capital needs.
- International underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 4,745,300 shares.