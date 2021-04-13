Hudson Capital reports 216% growth in FreightHub's Q1 prelim revenue
Apr. 13, 2021 7:41 AM ETHudson Capital Inc. (HUSN)HUSNBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) trades 2% down premarket after announcing that FreightHub reported prelim Q1 revenue of $4.8M (+216% Y/Y), a quarterly record for the company.
- "We have started 2021 off strong, with enhancements to our technology platform and increased sales force driving the record sales for 1Q21, and the launch of our Fr8Hub University," FreightHub CEO Javier Selgas commented.
- The target and served markets for FreightHub are also growing well; Mexico is now the number-one trading partner with the US, as $614.5B in two-way trade occurred between Mexico and U.S. in 2019 (as per U.S. Trade Representative).
- FreightHub is thus building its position as the transportation logistics provider serving the expanding domestic and cross-border truckload freight markets in Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.