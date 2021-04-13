Geron starts dosing in late-stage blood cancer study
Apr. 13, 2021
- Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) announces that the first patient has been dosed in IMpactMF, the Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating imetelstat, a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, in refractory myelofibrosis (MF), a rare type of blood cancer.
- IMpactMF is an open label, randomized, controlled Phase 3 clinical trial designed to enroll about 320 patients with Intermediate-2 or High-risk myelofibrosis who are refractory to prior treatment with a JAK inhibitor.
- The primary endpoint is overall survival (OS), while key secondary endpoints include symptom response, spleen response, progression free survival, complete response, partial response, clinical improvement, duration of response, safety, pharmacokinetics, and patient reported outcomes.
- The company plans to engage over 180 sites to participate in the trial across North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia.
- The final analysis for OS is planned to be conducted after more than 50% of the patients planned to be enrolled in the trial have died, the company said.
- Shares up more than 2% premarket.