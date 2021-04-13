CommScope climbs after Deutsche upgrade on spinoff, network tailwinds
Apr. 13, 2021 7:42 AM ETCommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM)COMMBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Seeing the proposed Home Networks spinoff as a significant step toward increasing shareholder value, Deutsche Bank upgrades CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) from Hold to Buy and raises the price target from $14 to $21.
- Analyst Matthew Niknam also sees "multiple network investment tailwinds" that will "drive improving growth from here." Multi-year carrier investments should benefit the Broadband Networks and Outdoor Wireless segments, which would represent 70% and 85% of total revenue, respectively, after the business separation.
- COMM shares are up 3% pre-market to $17.81.
- CommScope announced plans to spin off the Home Networks business last week.