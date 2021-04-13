CommScope climbs after Deutsche upgrade on spinoff, network tailwinds

  • Seeing the proposed Home Networks spinoff as a significant step toward increasing shareholder value, Deutsche Bank upgrades CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) from Hold to Buy and raises the price target from $14 to $21.
  • Analyst Matthew Niknam also sees "multiple network investment tailwinds" that will "drive improving growth from here." Multi-year carrier investments should benefit the Broadband Networks and Outdoor Wireless segments, which would represent 70% and 85% of total revenue, respectively, after the business separation.
  • COMM shares are up 3% pre-market to $17.81.
  • CommScope announced plans to spin off the Home Networks business last week.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.