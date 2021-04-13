Boehringer Ingelheim, Zealand Pharma initiate mid-stage NASH and obesity studies
Apr. 13, 2021 8:11 AM ETZealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)ZEALBy: SA News Team
- Boehringer Ingelheim and Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL) announces the initiation of two Phase 2 trials of the GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist BI 456906 for adults who are overweight or obese and for adults with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
- The once-weekly therapy may offer additional benefits on both chronic weight management, and NASH improvement and prevention of the progression to cirrhosis compared to currently available treatments with mono GLP-1 agonist compounds, the companies said.
- Under the terms of the GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist licensing agreement, Boehringer Ingelheim funds all research, development and commercialization activities, while Zealand is entitled to receive up to EUR 345M in outstanding milestone payments.
- No milestone payments are due with the initiations of these Phase 2 studies, the companies said.