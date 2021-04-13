Boehringer Ingelheim, Zealand Pharma initiate mid-stage NASH and obesity studies

  • Boehringer Ingelheim and Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL) announces the initiation of two Phase 2 trials of the GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist BI 456906 for adults who are overweight or obese and for adults with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
  • The once-weekly therapy may offer additional benefits on both chronic weight management, and NASH improvement and prevention of the progression to cirrhosis compared to currently available treatments with mono GLP-1 agonist compounds, the companies said.
  • Under the terms of the GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist licensing agreement, Boehringer Ingelheim funds all research, development and commercialization activities, while Zealand is entitled to receive up to EUR 345M in outstanding milestone payments.
  • No milestone payments are due with the initiations of these Phase 2 studies, the companies said.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.