Vroom named a best idea at Wedbush after roadblocks cleared
Apr. 13, 2021 8:24 AM ETVroom, Inc. (VRM)VRMBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Wedbush adds Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) to its Best Ideas List on its view the company has nearly overcome its operational challenges and is in the process of rapidly scaling up the online car business.
- Checks by the firm indicate that Vroom's e-commerce sales growth is trending ahead of plan. Vroom's inventory management processes are also said to be improving and the acquisition of Car Story is expected to add pricing information benefits.
- Vroom is rated at Outperform by Wedbush and assigned a price target of $51 to match the average Wall Street PT on Vroom.
- Shares of Vroom are up 1.20% premarket to $41.30 vs. the 52-week trading range of $26.96 to $75.49.