Global PC sales in Q1 hit highest growth rate in 21 years
Apr. 13, 2021 8:32 AM ETHP Inc. (HPQ)LNVGY, HPQ, DELLBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Worldwide PC shipments were up 32% on the year in Q1 to 69.9M units, according to new Gartner data. The figure represents the fastest quarterly growth since Q1 2000.
- “This growth should be viewed in the context of two unique factors: comparisons against a pandemic-constrained market and the current global semiconductor shortage,” says Gartner research director Mikako Kitagawa. “Without the shipment chaos in early 2020, this quarter’s growth may have been lower. However, semiconductor shortages are now adversely affecting the supply chain once again, with shipment lead times for some PCs extending to as long as four months."
- The shortage could lead to lower PC shipment numbers, but " it is still reasonable to conclude that PC demand could remain strong even after stay-home restrictions ease."
- Chromebooks weren't included in the PC calculation, but Gartner said shipments were up triple digits on the year, driven by purchases by schools. With Chromebooks, Q1 PC shipments were up 47% on the year.
- The top three PC vendors stayed the same from Q4: Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY) with 25.1% market share and 42.3% Y/Y growth, HP (NYSE:HPQ) with a 21.4% share and 34.6% growth, and Dell (NYSE:DELL) with a 16.5% share and 12.9% growth.
- Dell was the only company in the top 10 that posted a market share decrease on the year, moving from 19.3% to 16.5%.
- Last October, PC shipments reached a 10-year high due to the pandemic-driven demand from remote workers and learners.