Taoping inks agreement with Ordos Blockchain Cloud Computing Technology
Apr. 13, 2021 8:54 AM ETTaoping Inc. (TAOP)TAOPBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) trades 5.8% higher premarket after entering into exclusive strategic cooperation and joint operation agreement with China-based cloud service provider Ordos Blockchain Cloud Computing Technology, for jointly establishing and operating a GPU cloud computing power trading platform, and strive to make it a successful model for Ordos City Industrial Park for Cloud Computing.
- Chain Cloud Technology manages 100K+ servers and its data rooms have an energy consumption quota of 60K kVA.
- Post the agreement, TAOP will invest and deploy 10K GPU cloud servers and corresponding data cabinets in several phases with Chain Cloud Technology to provide Taoping’s smart cloud services.
- "We believe the cooperation with Chain Cloud Technology in jointly operating Taoping G Cloud will give TAOP competitive advantages in achieving both sustained growth and scalable expansion of our smart cloud services and blockchain applications," Chairman and CEO Mr. Jianghuai Lin commented.
- In March last week, TAOP signed agreement with Shanghai Guanghua Education to collaborate in cloud desktop and digital education.