ElectraMeccanica names new COO to lead production ramp

  • Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) appoints Kevin Pavlov as its new Chief Operating Officer.
  • Pavlov will be responsible for overseeing operational growth as ElectraMeccanica ramps up commercial production with a focus on enhancing profitability and efficiency.
  • The exec brings over two decades of automotive experience to ElectraMeccanica with an accomplished background and domain-specific expertise working with Original Equipment Manufacturers and globally recognized Tier 1 suppliers. Pavlov most recently served as the COO of Karma Automotive and held at senior management role at Magna International.
  • Pavlov assumes the role which had been previously held by ElectraMeccanica’s Co-Founder and Board Member, Henry Reisner, who will now become Executive Vice-President of ElectraMeccanica and President of its wholly-owned subsidiary, InterMeccanica.
  • Source: Press Release
  • Shares of SOLO are up 0.66% premarket to $4.59 vs. the 52-week trading range of $0.90 to $13.60.
