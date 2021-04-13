ElectraMeccanica names new COO to lead production ramp
Apr. 13, 2021 8:56 AM ETElectrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)SOLOBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) appoints Kevin Pavlov as its new Chief Operating Officer.
- Pavlov will be responsible for overseeing operational growth as ElectraMeccanica ramps up commercial production with a focus on enhancing profitability and efficiency.
- The exec brings over two decades of automotive experience to ElectraMeccanica with an accomplished background and domain-specific expertise working with Original Equipment Manufacturers and globally recognized Tier 1 suppliers. Pavlov most recently served as the COO of Karma Automotive and held at senior management role at Magna International.
- Pavlov assumes the role which had been previously held by ElectraMeccanica’s Co-Founder and Board Member, Henry Reisner, who will now become Executive Vice-President of ElectraMeccanica and President of its wholly-owned subsidiary, InterMeccanica.
- Source: Press Release
- Shares of SOLO are up 0.66% premarket to $4.59 vs. the 52-week trading range of $0.90 to $13.60.