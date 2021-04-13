Longeveron (LGVN) shares surge 26% on positive Lomecel-B results in Alzheimer’s disease
- Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) soars 26% premarket in reaction to the announcement of final results of its Phase I clinical study evaluating the safety and efficacy of intravenous administration of Lomecel-B in subjects with mild Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
- Key findings from new and previously disclosed data are as follows:
- Lomecel-B infusion was well-tolerated, with no treatment-related serious adverse events observed throughout the 1-year follow-up.
- The average Mini Mental State Exam score, which is a measure of cognitive function, declined more slowly in the low-dose Lomecel-B group compared to placebo.
- At 26 weeks, patients in the low-dose Lomecel-B arm showed a significantly higher (better) average score on the Quality of Life in Alzheimer Disease compared to placebo (difference of 3.85 ± 1.943 points; p=0.0444; 2-sided 95% CI 0.13 – 9.12).
- At 26 weeks, the AD Cooperative Study Activities of Daily Living, a measure of competence in basic and instrumental activities of daily living, was significantly higher (better) in the low-dose Lomecel-B group compared to placebo (difference of 6.95 ± 3.46 points; p=0.0118; 95% CI 1.99 – 13.94).
- Subjects receiving Lomecel-B had significantly increased serum levels of several pro-vascular biomarkers (VEGF, IL4, and IL-6) relative to the placebo group post-infusion.
- There was a significant increase in D-dimer in the high-dose, but not low-dose, Lomecel-B arm versus placebo.
- Subjects receiving Lomecel-B had significantly increased serum levels of several anti-inflammatory cytokines (sIL-2Rα, IL-4, IL-10 and IL-12) relative to the placebo group post-infusion.
- The complete trial results are currently being prepared for publication in a peer-reviewed journal.