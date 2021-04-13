Amesite announces contract for pilot program with EWIE Group of Companies

  • Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) announces launching a pilot program with the EWIE Group of Companies (‘EGC’) to develop and implement an eLearning and eTraining platform for its employees across the globe.
  • The platform will provide program, process and technology learning and training while also allowing managers to assess program and process understanding of their team members.
  • "This contract is another big win for Amesite. We are particularly proud to be partnering with EGC, a global leader in manufacturing and supply chain management services. This opportunity is more evidence that our online content and delivery systems are a best-in-class solution for multiple industries," commented Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, founder and CEO of Amesite.
