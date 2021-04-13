Artelo Biosciences EPS beats by $0.01

  • Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.11 beats by $0.01.
  • Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $11.22M.
  • “We are pleased to report continued clinical and corporate progress during the second quarter of 2021,” stated Gregory D. Gorgas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artelo Biosciences. “Most recently, we dosed the first patient in our Phase 1/2 Cancer Appetite Recovery Study (CAReS) of ART27.13, marking a major milestone for Artelo. We believe ART27.13 has the potential to become a standard of care treatment for cancer anorexia, a wasting syndrome associated with significant weight loss that affects more than 60% of all cancer patients and is a leading cause of mortality in this population. Our goal is to complete the study within approximately twelve months, and we anticipate announcing meaningful clinical updates as we advance through the trial.”
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.