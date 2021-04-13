SpartanNash picks industry veteran as supply chain officer
Apr. 13, 2021 9:12 AM ETSpartanNash Company (SPTN)SPTNBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) appointed 25-years industry veteran David Petko as SVP & Chief Supply Chain Officer, effective Apr. 12, 2021.
- He has significant experience in roles of increasing leadership responsibility, including serving as SVP of Supply Chain for C&S Wholesale Grocers from 2019 to 2021.
- As SVP and Chief Supply Chain Officer, Mr. Petko will have full responsibility of all aspects of SpartanNash's supply chain management.
- Besides growing the company's national distribution network, Mr. Petko also will be responsible for driving efficiencies and cost savings across the supply chain and distribution operations.
- Mr. Petko's supply chain and distribution logistics experience includes 11+ years with C&S Wholesale Grocers.