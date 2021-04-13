JNJ’s safety issues lead to gains in other COVID-19 vaccine makers
- After the CDC and FDA recommended an immediate pause to the use of the adenovirus-based COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), the other vaccine developers using a different platform are trading higher in the pre-market.
- The front runners in the coronavirus vaccine race, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/ BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) use a messenger RNA-based vaccine platform.
- Pfizer and BioNTech who in a partnership for the BNT162b2 vaccine have added ~0.8% and ~2.3%, while Moderna has risen ~5.8%.
- Meanwhile, Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) which disclosed promising late-stage data for its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate has added ~6.5%.
- AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) another vaccine developer using an adenovirus vector for its COVID-19 jab has lost ~0.5%.
- JNJ continues its early losses with a ~3.1% drop in the pre-market. The safety concerns related to JNJ’s single-dose shot first prompted a regulatory review in the EU.