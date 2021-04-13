DraftKings hires ex-Verizon executive as its first ever media chief

  • DraftKings (DKNG -1.1%) hired Brian Angiolet to oversee and optimize content creation and media strategy as its first ever chief media officer, effective Apr.26.
  • Prior to joining DraftKings, he served as SVP and Chief Business Officer at Verizon Communications; most recently, he led the company’s 5G mobile edge computing partnership program and was instrumental in the launch of industry-defining deals with Amazon, Microsoft and IBM.
  • "As our media presence grows with the acquisition of VSiN, among other strategic moves, Brian’s creative ideas and insightful perspectives will further propel the possibilities of DraftKings content," CEO & chairman Jason Robins commented.
